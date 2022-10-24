Home  >  News

Suspended BuCor chief Bantag among 160 persons of interest in Lapid slay case

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 24 2022 11:53 PM

The chief of the Philippine prisons bureau is among the more than 100 persons of interest tagged in the Percy Lapid murder.

The inclusion of Gerald Bantag came, as the justice department begins its preliminary investigation into Lapid’s assassination. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 24, 2022
