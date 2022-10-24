Home > News Suspended BuCor chief Bantag among 160 persons of interest in Lapid slay case ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 24 2022 11:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The chief of the Philippine prisons bureau is among the more than 100 persons of interest tagged in the Percy Lapid murder. The inclusion of Gerald Bantag came, as the justice department begins its preliminary investigation into Lapid’s assassination. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 24, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Percy Lapid Gerald Bantag Bureau of Corrections BuCor DOJ Department of Justice /business/10/26/22/google-parent-alphabets-profits-fall-short-at-14-b/overseas/10/26/22/biden-nuclear-attack-would-be-incredibly-serious-mistake/sports/10/26/22/alex-eala-enters-singles-r2-doubles-qf-in-w80-france/news/10/26/22/look-rockslide-damaged-structure-in-wake-of-abra-quake/sports/10/26/22/russia-rejects-us-basketball-star-griners-appeal