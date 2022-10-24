Home  >  News

Sister of alleged middleman in Lapid slay case placed under gov’t custody

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 24 2022 11:58 PM

The sister of the alleged middleman in the Lapid slay case is to be admitted into the government’s witness protection program.

The justice department earlier took Jun Villamor’s relative under its custody after she came forward with crucial information to determine the mastermind behind the killing. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 24, 2022
