Home > News Sister of alleged middleman in Lapid slay case placed under gov’t custody ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 24 2022 11:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The sister of the alleged middleman in the Lapid slay case is to be admitted into the government’s witness protection program. The justice department earlier took Jun Villamor’s relative under its custody after she came forward with crucial information to determine the mastermind behind the killing. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 24, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight Percy Lapid Percy Lapid slay case witness protection program /business/10/26/22/google-parent-alphabets-profits-fall-short-at-14-b/overseas/10/26/22/biden-nuclear-attack-would-be-incredibly-serious-mistake/sports/10/26/22/alex-eala-enters-singles-r2-doubles-qf-in-w80-france/news/10/26/22/look-rockslide-damaged-structure-in-wake-of-abra-quake/sports/10/26/22/russia-rejects-us-basketball-star-griners-appeal