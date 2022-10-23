LPA nears Surigao del Sur - Pagasa

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- State wether bureau PAGASA on Monday said it is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) off Mindanao.

In its 24-hour public weather forecast, PAGASA said the LPA was last seen 790 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. It is embedded along the Intertopical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao. Northeast Monsoon affecting Northern Luzon.

Weather forecaster Patrick del Mundo said the LPA still has no direct effect on the Philippine landmass, but it may develop into a storm this week, and will be named "Paeng" when it enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

"Possible po itong tumawid sa may Visayas area, and possible din naman bumaybay sa may Luzon, at mag-recurve papunta sa may Japan area so magiging maulan po pagdating ng araw ng Thursday hanggang sa Sabado po," he said.

(It may possibly traverse Visayas, but it's also possile that it will pass near Luzon the recurve towards Japan, so it may be rainy from Thursday to Saturday.)

In the meantime, cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms may affect Mindanao due to the ITCZ.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible in these areas, the state weather bureau said.

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the rest of northern Luzon, meanwhile, will face cloudy skies with rains due to the amihan or northeast monsoon, according to PAGASA.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will face partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.