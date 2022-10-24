Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – A forensic pathologist on Monday cast doubts on the findings of the National Bureau of Investigation’s (NBI) initial autopsy report on the death of Jun Villamor, one of the alleged middlemen tagged in the killing of broadcaster Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa.

“What they released is just a 2-page memo. It is not a technical report,” Dr. Raquel Fortun told ANC’s “Rundown.”

“So if you’re asking what was the cause of death, what’s written there is so vague. I don’t think you can come up with a conclusion. I suspect they don’t have a conclusion yet.”

Fortun noted that the document released by the NBI only made a general statement about Villamor having no physical injuries.

“They must have searched for the obvious, okay, do you have bullet holes in the body? So they’re saying there’s none. No sharp force trauma, no blunt force, the obvious ones. But can you safely rule out, for instance, what’s more subtle, like asphyxia?” she said.

“In asphyxia, the signs can be subtle like for instance, did you check for what we call petechial hemorrhages? These are pinpoint hemorrhages on the face above the neck where compression could have been done, best seen for instance if you look under the lids, eyelids, on the surface of the eyes,” she explained.

She also noted that there seemed to have been no examination carried out on Villamor’s internal organs.

“I did not see for instance the heart findings detailed, and maybe if the heart is still there, I could examine it. You know, if you have a sudden death and what I know of this case is it was difficulty of breathing, if that’s correct?”

“Sudden death, you focus on the brain, you focus on the heart. Although you check everything else,” she said.

Fortun also questioned why the examination on the inmate’s body was conducted after it was embalmed.

“What does embalming do? The good thing is it preserves. But the problem is, it’s chemical preservation. So that means you alter what’s inside. You introduce chemicals in the body and therefore, what good would your samples be?”

“Like you would routinely get blood and urine at the minimum, and they will now be contaminated after embalming.”

At this point, no one has approached Fortun to ask her to conduct an examination on Villamor’s body.

But if asked, she said she will do a number of things differently.

“What good will it do? Chances are I’m going to check, be able to check what the previous examiner did or did not do. And if I could augment what was done like, for instance the histopathology,” she said.

“I really doubt, if you’re not a pathologist, how would you be able to know how to examine the organs, what to get, how much to get, what documentation that you do.”

--ANC, 24 October 2022