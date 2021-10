Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - More than 5,000 people have visited their departed loved ones at the Manila South Cemetery ahead of Undas, an official said Sunday.

The cemetery will limit its capacity to 30 percent and will be closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, its director Raffy Mendez said.

Senior citizens and children are advised against visiting the cemetery following an incident Saturday where an elderly slipped, according to Mendez.

"Kagaya kahapon, yung sakuna na bigla na lang nadulas, 'buti nandun ang Manila MDRRMO natin. (Ngayong) Sunday, umuulan, sa'min naman, gusto lang namin na 'di na lang sila pumunta kasi masama ang panahon. Para rin naman sa kanila," he said.

(Like yesterday, someone suddenly slipped. It was a good thing the Manila MDRRMO was there. It's rainy this Sunday, we prefer they don't go to the cemetery anymore. It's for their sake.)