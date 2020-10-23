Home  >  News

Fabella hospital stops admitting patients amid pandemic

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 24 2020 12:56 AM

The Philippines' busiest maternity hospital stops admitting new patients after several doctors and a nurse contracted the coronavirus. As Raphael Bosano tells us all employees of the Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital are now required to undergo a PCR test. - The World Tonight, ANC, Oct 23, 2020
