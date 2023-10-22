WATCH: Philippine Coast Guard releases video of sea collisions

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine Coast Guard has released videos of twin collisions Sunday between Chinese vessels and Philippine boats on a resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre on the West Philippine Sea.

The PCG said the first collision took place on or about 0604H and involved China Coast Guard vessel 5203 (CCGV 5203) colliding with supply boat Unaiza May 2 (UM 2) "due to the former vessel recklessly and irresponsibly conducting illegal and dangerous blocking maneuvers against Philippine vessels."

China said the "slight collision" happened after the resupply boat ignored "multiple warnings and deliberately passed through law enforcement in an unprofessional and dangerous manner", state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing the foreign ministry.

It said the second incident happened at approximately 0814H "when Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel MRRV 4409 was struck by Chinese Maritime Militia vessel 00003 that was actively engaged in coordinated maneuvers to harass, impede. and obstruct the Philippine vessels."

China, however, accused the Philippine boat of "deliberately" stirring up trouble by reversing in a "premeditated manner" into a Chinese fishing vessel.

Video released by the Philippine military showed the bow of the Chinese coastguard ship and the stern of the smaller resupply vessel briefly touching.

Crew members of the Philippine vessels involved in the collisions were safe and unharmed.

Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, Commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Command (WESCOM), said Philippine resupply missions have always been regular and routinary.

"Our sailors have met Chinese vessels’ dangerous maneuvers with utmost patience, competence, and professionalism to avoid any accidents or untoward incidents," he said.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in trade passes annually, and has ignored an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

Second Thomas Shoal is about 200 kilometres (124 miles) from the western Philippine island of Palawan, and more than 1,000 kilometres from China's nearest major landmass, Hainan island.

China said "responsibility lies entirely with the Philippines" for Sunday's incidents.

As China moves ever more confidently to assert its claims to sovereignty over the waters, officials and experts have warned of the potential for collisions.

"This is exactly the kind of event that can happen given their dangerous manoeuvring," said Jay Batongbacal, director of the University of the Philippines' Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea.

Batongbacal said the Chinese coastguard had deliberately hit the Philippine resupply vessel to see how Manila would respond and test the resolve of the Philippines' longtime ally Washington.

"You don't accidentally hit another vessel out in the open ocean," Batongbacal told AFP. With Agence France-Presse