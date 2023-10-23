Home > News POV: On board BRP Cabra, the moment it was hit by China vessel ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 23 2023 06:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC ABS-CBN News' Bianca Dava was among the Filipino journalists who were on board BRP Cabra when the stationary vessel was hit by a Chinese Coast Guard ship on Sunday, October 22. The Philippine Coast Guard's BRP Cabra had been escorting two AFP-chartered boats on a mission to resupply troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, when the Chinese maritime militia vessel rammed into its port side. Dava's team was on another part of the PCG vessel when a first allision happened, but was able capture the second instance China's ship hit BRP Cabra. FULL STORY: WATCH: Journalist shows how China's dangerous maneuvers led to sea collisions Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, sea dispute, BRP Cabra, Philippine Coast Guard, Chinese Coast Guard, Ayungin Shoal, West Philippine Sea Read More: BRP Cabra Philippine Coast Guard Chinese Coast Guard Ayungin Shoal West Philippine Sea