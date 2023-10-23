POV: On board BRP Cabra, the moment it was hit by China vessel

Watch more on iWantTFC

ABS-CBN News' Bianca Dava was among the Filipino journalists who were on board BRP Cabra when the stationary vessel was hit by a Chinese Coast Guard ship on Sunday, October 22.

The Philippine Coast Guard's BRP Cabra had been escorting two AFP-chartered boats on a mission to resupply troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, when the Chinese maritime militia vessel rammed into its port side.

Dava's team was on another part of the PCG vessel when a first allision happened, but was able capture the second instance China's ship hit BRP Cabra.