Marcos calls command conference over PH, Chinese vessels collision

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 23 2023 10:06 PM

International outrage over the collision of Chinese ships with the Philippine Navy's resupply vessel in the Ayungin Shoal.

The Philippines denounced China for committing a blatant violation, but China insists on blaming the Philippines. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 23, 2023
