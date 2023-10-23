Home  >  News

Gov't ready to ensure peaceful, fair barangay, SK polls: Comelec

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 23 2023 10:15 PM

A town in the Philippine province of Albay is placed under the poll body's control ahead of the village and youth council elections next week.

Philippine authorities assured the public they are ready to maintain peace during the polls. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 23, 2023
