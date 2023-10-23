Genocide in Gaza? Israel envoy says 'taking all measures' to avoid civilian toll

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Israeli Ambassador Ilan Fluss on Monday rejected the idea that Israel is committing "genocide" in Gaza City, saying they are "taking all measures to avoid having civilians affected" by attacks.

Fluss told ANC that Israel was just protecting its own people and only targeting Hamas militants.

"We are informing civilians: keep away from Hamas' infrastructure and Hamas' facilities," the ambassador said.

"Of course, it's a war. People are affected on both sides. We're doing our best to minimize [civilian toll] and this is what we have to do."

Hamas militants stormed into Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7 and killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians who were shot, mutilated, or burnt to death on the first day of the raid, according to Israeli officials.

It was the worst attack on civilians in Israel's history and coincided with the end of the religious holiday of Sukkot.

The retaliatory bombing campaign has killed more than 4,300 Palestinians, mainly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, and reduced swathes of densely populated Gaza to smoldering ruins.

More than 40 percent of all Gaza's housing has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN citing local authorities, and Israel has halted the delivery of food, water, fuel, and electricity.

Israel has warned more than one million residents of northern Gaza to move south for their safety, and the UN says more than half the enclave's population is now internally displaced.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians are believed to remain in and around Gaza City in the north, unwilling or unable to leave.

—with a report from Agence France-Presse