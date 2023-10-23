Home  >  News

DICT partners with social media sites to raise awareness on cybersecurity

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 23 2023 10:20 PM

The Philippine government partnered with social media companies to raise awareness on cybersecurity.

This follows a string of cyber attacks on several government agencies and a rash of online scams. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 23, 2023
