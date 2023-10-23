Home > News DICT partners with social media sites to raise awareness on cybersecurity ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 23 2023 10:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine government partnered with social media companies to raise awareness on cybersecurity. This follows a string of cyber attacks on several government agencies and a rash of online scams. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 23, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight DICT cybersecurity cyber attack social media