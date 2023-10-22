Watch more on iWantTFC

It's back to paper driver's licenses for now after a local court issued a preliminary injunction to the government's procurement of plastic cards for driver's license.

Land Transportation Office chief Asec. Vigor Mendoza confirmed the issuance of the preliminary injunction, which would stop deliveries of the plastic cards.

"Once effective, mahihinto ang supplier natin. Hindi na siya pwedeng magdeliver...Dati goodbye papel, eto welcome back although the injunction is not yet effective," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

Petitioner AllCard Inc. earlier questioned the procurement contract awarded to Banner Plastic Card Inc., which submitted a bid of P219 million inclusive of taxes for procuring the license cards, higher than the P177-million bid of AllCard Inc.

A post-qualification evaluation disqualified AllCard due to "delays" in another project involving the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and other government agencies.

Mendoza said if the injunction goes into effect, the LTO will only be able to address the backlogs going back to April of this year.

"Ang maaapektuhan 'yung current usage, 'yung dapat kasi nung Oktubre if you filed a icense in October you would get it automatically. Ngayon mapapahinto natin 'yan dahil magkukulang tayo ng card," he said, adding he expects a 2-month delay.

One workaround LTO is looking at is starting the bidding process early for some 4-5 million cards scheduled for procurement in 2024.