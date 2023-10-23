Home > News Chinese Coast Guard ship collides with PH ship in Ayungin resupply mission ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 23 2023 10:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine media witnessed how a Chinese Coast Guard ship conducted dangerous maneuvers that led it to collide with a Philippine Navy resupply vessel. ABS-CBN's Bianca Dava was aboard a Philippine Coast Guard ship escorting the resupply mission. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 23, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight China West Philippine Sea Philippine Navy Ayungin Shoal