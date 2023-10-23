Home  >  News

Chinese Coast Guard ship collides with PH ship in Ayungin resupply mission

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 23 2023 10:10 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine media witnessed how a Chinese Coast Guard ship conducted dangerous maneuvers that led it to collide with a Philippine Navy resupply vessel.

ABS-CBN's Bianca Dava was aboard a Philippine Coast Guard ship escorting the resupply mission. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 23, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   China   West Philippine Sea   Philippine Navy   Ayungin Shoal  