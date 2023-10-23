China tells Philippines: Stop creating tension in South China Sea

Watch more on iWantTFC

China urges the Philippine side to take China's concerns seriously, stop dangerous maneuvers and stop creating more tension in the South China Sea, its foreign ministry said on Monday (October 23).

Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning's comments came after China and the Philippines traded accusations over a collision in disputed waters of the South China Sea, and after Manila asked Beijing to stop provocations.

Mao said China will continue to take measures following domestic and international law and firmly safeguard territorial sovereignty and maritime rights.

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including parts of the exclusive economic zones of the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia. The Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 said China's claims had no legal basis. — Report from Reuters