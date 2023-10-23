Home  >  News

4 Filipinos in West Bank seek repatriation

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 23 2023 10:13 PM

Israel continued to pound Hamas targets over the weekend as the Philippines scrambled to evacuate its citizens from the conflict zones. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 23, 2023

