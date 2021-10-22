Home  >  News

VP aspirant Walden Bello swings hard against presidential bets

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 23 2021 01:41 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The gloves are off as vice presidential aspirant Walden Bello comes out swinging against several presidential bets. In an exclusive interview with ANC's Christian Esguerra, Bello pulled no punches while talking about the controversial backgrounds and track records of the contenders. - ANC, The World Tonight, October 22, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Walden Bello   2022 elections   Halalan 2022  