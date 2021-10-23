Home  >  News

THROWBACK: 'Pasaway' cops

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 23 2021 08:18 AM

Starting with a case of extortion, “Failon Ngayon” looks back at criminal cases tagging police officers as suspects, and asks why they resort to illegal activities despite a salary bump.
