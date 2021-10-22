Home  >  News

New Delta variant mutation yet to be detected in PH: DOH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 23 2021 01:49 AM | Updated as of Oct 23 2021 02:46 AM

Medical experts are monitoring a sublineage of the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant. Meanwhile, health officials say the new mutation has yet to be detected in the Philippines. Raphael Bosano reports. - ANC, The World Tonight, October 22, 2021
