Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

#Halalan2022 simulation na may health protocols isinagawa

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 23 2021 07:19 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Maagang sinimulan ng Commission on Elections ang pagsasanay sa proseso ng pagboto, na isinagawa sa isang public school sa San Juan City. Layon ng voting simulation exercise na tukuyin ang mga gagawing adjustment sa mismong araw ng halalan sa 2021, kasabay na ang mga dapat gawin sakaling may botanteng magpapakita ng sintomas ng sakit. Nagpa-Patrol Johnson Manabat. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 23 Oktubre 2021. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  pandemya   Comelec   Commission on Elections   voters   voting   Comelec simulation  