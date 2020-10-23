Saliva COVID-19 test ng Red Cross, pinag-aaralan pa sa DOH

Watch also in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Pinag-aaralan pa ng Department of Health ang accuracy ng COVID-19 trial test ng Philippine Red Cross na ang gamit na sample ay laway.

“Tinitingnan nila ngayon, inaaral kung yung accuracy niya kapareho din doon sa nasopharyngeal swab,” ayon kay Undersecretary Eric Domingo ng Food and Drug Administration.

Naghihintay na lamang ang PRC na maaprubahan ang saliva COVID-19 test nito na ginawa sa pakikipagtulungan ng University of Illinois at ng UP College of Medicine.

Ayon kay Domingo, gagamit pa rin ng RT-PCR kit para sa naturang test at idadaan pa rin ang pagproseso nito sa makina.

“Pero imbes na yun pong dinudutdot sa nasopharyngeal, ang kinuhuha laway so dudura lamang,” sabi ni Domingo.

Sa pamamaraang ito, mas nakikita ang bagong test bilang madali at mas ligtas na gamitin.

“Mas safe ng kaunti kasi ‘di na yung taong malapitan na nagdudutdut ng swab, pagkatapos yung chance na ubuhin o kaya mapahatsing habang sina swab mababawasan dahil wala nang ipinapasok sa ilong,” sabi niya.

- TeleRadyo, 23 Oktubre 2020