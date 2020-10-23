Home  >  News

Teleradyo

Mga trak nakakatawid na sa humuhupang baha sa highway ng Lopez, Quezon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 23 2020 01:30 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

Unti-unti nang nababawasan ang mahabang pila ng mga trak at sasakyang natengga sa Maharlika Highway sa Barangay Canda Ibaba sa bayan ng Lopez, Quezon dahil sa bagyong Pepito.

Ito ay matapos isa-isa nang nakakatawid nang salitan, bagama't mabagal, ang mga malalaking sasakyan dahil humupa na ang baha na lampas tuhod na lamang.

Huwebes ng umaga nang magsimulang magpatawid ng mga malalaking trak dahil bumababa na ang baha.

Nagiging mabagal pa rin ang pagtawid sa baha dahil na rin sa dami ng mga sasakyang na stranded sa highway.

- TeleRadyo, 23 Oktubre 2020
Read More:  Lopez   Quezon   baha   Bagyong Pepito   stranded trucks   Pepito flooded areas   Teleradyo  