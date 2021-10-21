Home  >  News

Drug war review ‘too little, too late’, rights advocates say

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 22 2021 02:01 AM

A case of too little too late. A justice department review of alleged summary executions by police did not satisfy human rights advocates, who questioned why the findings of an earlier review won't be made public. Mike Navallo has tonight's Top Story. - ANC, The World Tonight, October 21, 2021
