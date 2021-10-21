Home  >  News

Pacquiao accuses Cusi of alleged anomalous deals

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 22 2021 02:08 AM

Senator and presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao accuses the head of a rival faction in his party of entering into anomalous deals in his role as energy secretary. Robert Mano reports. - ANC, The World Tonight, October 21, 2021
