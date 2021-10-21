Home  >  News

Health officials: COVID cases dropping in the country

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 22 2021 02:20 AM

Health officials in the Philippines said all regions of the country have been registering negative growth of COVID-19 cases, as new daily infections throughout the country fell to fewer than 5,000 for a third straight day.. Raphael Bosano reports. - ANC, The World Tonight, October 21, 2021
