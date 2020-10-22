Where are the tourists? COVID-19 fears cast shadow on travel industry

Watch also in iWantTFC

Fears over the COVID-19 pandemic continue to hamper the travel industry despite the government's decision to ease travel restrictions to bolster the economy, a travel association said Thursday.

Philippine Travel Agencies Association president Ritchie Tuano said some travel agencies have received inquiries but only a few bookings recently.

"Several factors kung bakit hindi pa nagbu-book ang travelers natin. Unang una, meron pa ring agam-agam o pag iingat ang mga travelers. Hindi pa sila nakakasigurado na ligtas na bang magbakasyon o magbiyahe," he said in a TeleRadyo interview.

He also cited the additional costs for travel as some destinations require COVID-19 testing before they are allowed to enter.

The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 pandemic response has allowed non-essential overseas travel of Filipinos provided that they have confirmed roundtrip tickets, travel and health insurance, a declaration acknowledging the risks of travel and trip delays and a medical test within 24 hours of departure that clears them of COVID-19.



TeleRadyo, October 22, 2020