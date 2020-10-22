Home  >  News

NAIA limits passenger arrivals to 2,500 daily amid delays in COVID-19 tests

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 22 2020 10:10 PM

The daily inbound passenger capacity at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport has been reduced by nearly half amid delays in COVID-19 testing operations.

But despite those delays, the Philippine government is considering easing restrictions on foreign visitors. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 22, 2020
