Military official under fire for 'red-baiting' Liza Soberano

Massive pushback against a top Philippine military official who is accused of red-baiting and issuing a veiled threat to one of the country's top celebrities.

Days after actress Liza Soberano took part in a forum held by a progressive women's group, Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. warned she might end up getting killed because of her ties with Gabriela Youth. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 22, 2020