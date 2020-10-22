Mga pamilyang nakatira sa bangketa, nabigyan ng face shield

Watch also in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Maraming pamilya na nakatira sa may bangketa sa BIR Road at NIA Road sa Quezon City ang walang suot na face mask at shield.

“Tiis-tiis na lang. Salamat po sa face shield,” sabi ni Jhon Rey, isa sa mga nakatira sa bangketa.

Mas inuuna nila ang pambili ng pagkain kaysa sa protective equipment.

Anila, batid nila ang panganib ng COVID-19 pero wala silang magawa dahil wala silang matitirahang maayos na bahay dahil wala na silang pambayad sa renta.

Nananagawan din ng tulong ang mga pamilya ng pagkain, damit at sapin sa sahig na tinutulugan.

- TeleRadyo, 22 Oktubre 2020