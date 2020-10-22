Home  >  News

LTO extends validity of some student permits, driver's license

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 22 2020 02:41 PM | Updated as of Oct 22 2020 02:42 PM

The Land Transportation Office has extended the validity of student permits and driver's license until the end of the year for those who were barred from going out in public during the coronavirus lockdown, Malacañang said Thursday.

Watch Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque's announcement here.
