LTO extends validity of some student permits, driver's license
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 22 2020 02:41 PM | Updated as of Oct 22 2020 02:42 PM
student permits, driver's license, coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus worldometer, coronavirus deaths, coronavirus cases, coronavirus how many, coronavirus updates, COVID-19 updates, pandemic, COVID, COVID latest, coronavirus latest, Philippines coronavirus, Philippines news
- /sports/10/22/20/pba-nlex-hopes-to-build-on-breakthrough-win
- /news/10/22/20/bagong-quarantine-facility-binuksan-sa-maynila
- /news/10/22/20/group-seeks-better-teaching-schools-to-attract-high-achievers-to-education
- /sports/10/22/20/pba-ginebra-caught-phoenix-at-a-good-time-admits-cone
- /business/10/22/20/toyota-innova-fortuner-other-models-covered-by-special-service-campaign-on-fuel-pump-concerns