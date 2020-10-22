Bayanihan 2 funds: P4 billion out of total P140 billion released, says DBM

Watch also in iWantTFC

The Department of Budget and Management said Thursday it had released P4 billion out of the total P140 billion funds allocated for addressing the coronavirus pandemic under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2), the pace of which earned criticism from some senators.

Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado said the following Bayanihan 2 allocations still needed the approval of President Rodrigo Duterte:

P9.5 billion for the transport department

P10 billion for the Small Business Corp.

P8 billion for the labor department

P46.2 billion for the social welfare department

P11.6 billion for the agriculture department

P20.5 billion for the health department

"It will be released as soon as possible. Sinisigurado lang po ng Office of the President na kinakailangan talaga ang mga pondong iri-release," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque told reporters.

(The Office of the President is just ensuring that the funds that will be released are needed.)

Bayanihan 2 is the Philippines' second COVID-19 emergency measure which authorizes the government to spend P140 billion to help sectors affected by the pandemic. The law also earmarks P25 billion in standby funds should the government need more money to finance COVID-19-related projects.

