Another immigration officer admits bribery scheme in BI

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 22 2020 10:39 PM

More immigration personnel could be charged over an alleged airport bribery scheme.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said the testimony of a whistleblower has strengthened the corruption allegations of another immigration official. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 22, 2020
 
