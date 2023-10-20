Home  >  News

4th Filipino casualty in Israel-Hamas war identified

Rolen Escaniel, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 21 2023 01:34 AM

The family of a Filipina worker killed by Hamas militants in Israel cites the heroic sacrifice she made to save her employers. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 20, 2023

