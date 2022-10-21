Home  >  News

WATCH: Confession of Percy Lapid's self-confessed killer

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 21 2022 11:42 PM

ABS-CBN obtained a copy of the extrajudicial confession of Joel Escorial, the self-confessed gunman in the murder of broadcaster Percy Lapid. Raffy Santos has this exclusive.—The World Tonight, ANC, Oct. 21, 2022
