Home > News WATCH: Confession of Percy Lapid's self-confessed killer ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 21 2022 11:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC ABS-CBN obtained a copy of the extrajudicial confession of Joel Escorial, the self-confessed gunman in the murder of broadcaster Percy Lapid. Raffy Santos has this exclusive.—The World Tonight, ANC, Oct. 21, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Percy Lapid Joel Escorial Percy Lapid murder Joel Escorial confession Pervical Mabasa crime /video/news/10/21/22/hold-bucor-accountable-for-death-of-slay-middleman-lapid-kin/video/news/10/21/22/bucor-says-no-signs-of-foul-play-so-far-in-death-of-lapid-slay-middleman/overseas/10/21/22/indonesia-child-deaths-blamed-on-syrups-rise-to-133/business/10/21/22/ph-warned-fuel-imports-from-russia-risk-aiding-ukraine-war/sports/10/21/22/ncaa-jru-versus-arellano-u-match-postponed