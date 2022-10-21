Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The United Kingdom will spend £500 million worth of clean infrastructure projects in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, said British Ambassador to Manila Laure Beaufils on Friday.

"The Philippines will be one of the 3 target countries that will be receiving 500 million pounds over the next 5 years," she told ANC's "Headstart."

The UK vowed to enhance cooperation on renewable energy.

"As an island as well, we have a lot of experience in offshore wind, in particular, and onshore wind. When we spoke with the President, we've really highlighted and emphasized that we want to partner with the Philippines on this," Beaufils said.

She stressed that investments in renewable energy is a "win-win situation."

"[It] will create jobs and opportunities, as well as address the energy crisis here in the Philippines," Beaufils said.

Britain will also continue to work with the Philippine government in terms of securing peace and stability in the region.

"Our commitment to this region and the Philippines in particular is not gonna be short-lived... We're here to stay," Beaufils added.