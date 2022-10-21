Maternal deaths up in first 6 months of 2022: PSA

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Deaths due to complications from childbirth in the Philippines are up 10 percent in 2022, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.

The PSA said 468 maternal deaths have been recorded in the first 6 months of 2022, up from the 425 recorded in the same period last year.

Lolito Tacardon, Executive Director of the Commission for Population and Development (POPCOM), said they are still investigating the uptick in maternal deaths in the country.

He noted, however, that it may have something to do with the quality of healthcare services Filipino mothers are getting.

“We surmise that one of the main reason… (is) some inefficiencies in the delivery of obstetric services, probably some reasons would be delay in the referral, and of course other service-related, pertaining in general on the quality of the services being provided in the health facility,” Tacardon said.

“And we also have to investigate whether the increase, these deaths were caused by home deliveries, probably because the lack of, as we know, quality services in home delivery,” he added.

Tacardon reminded mothers to visit their nearest public health facility to avail of important pre-natal and post-natal services.

He also hoped the data would encourage healthcare providers to improve their obstetric services to prevent maternal mortality.

“Together with the Department of Health, we’re in the process of intensifying and developing multi-sectoral comprehensive action plan for the more intensified implementation of reproductive health (measures),” the official added.

--ANC, 21 October 2022