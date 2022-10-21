Home > News NBI kinasuhan ang inmate na nagbenta umano ng droga sa QC jail ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 21 2022 08:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Kinasuhan ng National Bureau of Investigation ang isang inmate dahil sa umano'y pagbebenta ng droga mula sa loob ng Quezon City jail. Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 21 Oktubre 2022. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol Read More: NBI National Bureau of Investigation Quezon City jail droga drugs krimen imbestigasyon /sports/10/21/22/dota-2-filipino-players-eliminated-at-ti11/sports/10/21/22/mpl-season-10-blacklist-one-win-away-from-m4/sports/10/21/22/pba-converge-pulls-off-stunner-vs-san-miguel/news/10/21/22/look-hitman-in-percy-lapid-slay-under-pnp-custody/entertainment/10/21/22/its-here-the-1975-return-to-manila-for-a-concert