NBI kinasuhan ang inmate na nagbenta umano ng droga sa QC jail

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 21 2022 08:42 PM

Kinasuhan ng National Bureau of Investigation ang isang inmate dahil sa umano'y pagbebenta ng droga mula sa loob ng Quezon City jail. Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 21 Oktubre 2022. 

