Hold BuCor accountable for death of slay middleman: Lapid kin

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 21 2022 11:38 PM

The family of slain Filipino journalist Percy Lapid wants the Bureau of Corrections held accountable for the death of supposedly a key suspect in the murder case. Johnson Manabat reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, Oct. 21, 2022
