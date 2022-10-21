Home > News Hold BuCor accountable for death of slay middleman: Lapid kin ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 21 2022 11:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The family of slain Filipino journalist Percy Lapid wants the Bureau of Corrections held accountable for the death of supposedly a key suspect in the murder case. Johnson Manabat reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, Oct. 21, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Percy Lapid Bureau of Corrections BuCor Percy Lapid murder case Percival Mabasa Jun Villamor Lapid slay middleman /video/news/10/21/22/bucor-says-no-signs-of-foul-play-so-far-in-death-of-lapid-slay-middleman/overseas/10/21/22/indonesia-child-deaths-blamed-on-syrups-rise-to-133/business/10/21/22/ph-warned-fuel-imports-from-russia-risk-aiding-ukraine-war/sports/10/21/22/ncaa-jru-versus-arellano-u-match-postponed/sports/10/21/22/like-legit-ohmyv33nus-shocked-with-brens-performance