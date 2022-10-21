Home > News BuCor says no signs of foul play so far in death of Lapid slay middleman ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 21 2022 11:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine prisons bureau sees no signs of foul play for now in the death of an inmate who allegedly acted as the middleman in arranging the October 3 murder of veteran broadcaster Percy Lapid. But the family of the slain radio journalist wants the suspect's remains subjected to an independent autopsy. Bianca Dava has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, Oct. 21, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Percy Lapid Percy Lapid murder BuCor Percy Lapid murder middleman Percival Mabasa Bureau of Corrections foul play cause of death Jun Villamor /overseas/10/21/22/indonesia-child-deaths-blamed-on-syrups-rise-to-133/business/10/21/22/ph-warned-fuel-imports-from-russia-risk-aiding-ukraine-war/sports/10/21/22/ncaa-jru-versus-arellano-u-match-postponed/sports/10/21/22/like-legit-ohmyv33nus-shocked-with-brens-performance/sports/10/21/22/tennis-arcilla-capadocia-seek-to-extend-reign-in-pca-opens-return