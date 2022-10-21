BuCor says no signs of foul play so far in death of Lapid slay middleman

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine prisons bureau sees no signs of foul play for now in the death of an inmate who allegedly acted as the middleman in arranging the October 3 murder of veteran broadcaster Percy Lapid. But the family of the slain radio journalist wants the suspect's remains subjected to an independent autopsy. Bianca Dava has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, Oct. 21, 2022