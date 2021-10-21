Home  >  News

Pagbibigay ng subsidiya sa mga tsuper kinokonsidera ng Kamara

Posted at Oct 21 2021 10:04 AM

MAYNILA—Kinokonsidera ng House Committee on Transportation ang pagbibigay ng subsidiya sa mga tsuper bunsod ng sunod-sunod na oil price hike.

Ayon kay Samar 1st District Rep. Edgar Mary Sarmiento, natalakay nila ito kasama ang iba't ibang ahensiya ng gobyerno at transport groups sa isang closed-door executive session nitong Miyerkoles.

Nakasaad aniya sa Section 82 ng Republic Act 10963 o Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) na puwedeng tulungan ng pamahalaan ang mga tsuper na apektado sa patuloy na pagtaas ng presyo ng gasolina.

"Puwede na po tayo magbigay ng subsidiya. Nangyari na po ito noong 2018 [at] 2019 kung saan binigyan po natin upang pantawid sa kanila muna," aniya sa panayam sa TeleRadyo.

Dahil dito, bukas aniya ang mga transport group na iatras ang hirit na dagdag-pasahe.

Nasa P3 ang hiniling na dagdag sa minimum na pasahe ng jeep, na kasalukuyang nasa P9.

"Nagkakaintindihan po na huwag muna silang mag-strike, huwag munang humingi ng [dagdag] na pamasahe kasi... mapapasa po ito sa mananakay," ani Sarmiento.

Natalakay rin sa executive session ang posibleng pagtaas ng kapasidad sa pampublikong sasakyan dahil marami ng tao sa Metro Manila ang nabakunahan.

