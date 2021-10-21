Home  >  News

Pacquiao may panibagong pasabog laban kay Cusi

Posted at Oct 21 2021 08:50 PM

May panibagong pasabog si Sen. Manny Pacquiao ukol sa anomalya umano sa Wholesale Electricity Spot Market o WESM. Nauwi naman sa sagutan at akusasyon ng pamumulikta ang pagdinig nitong Huwebes sa Senado. Nagpa-Patrol, Robert Mano. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 21 Oktubre 2021

