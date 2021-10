Watch more on iWantTFC

The labor department said on Thursday it has set up additional safeguards for its cash-for-work program following reports of alleged corruption.

The safeguards include the use of a QR code for the IDs of beneficiaries to ensure that their pay will not go to someone else, said Labor Undersecretary Ana Dione.

"Lumabas na po iyong aming memorandum sa aming mga regional offices at ongoing na. Ini-implement na po iyan," she said in a televised public briefing.

(Our memorandum has been released to our regional offices and it is ongoing. We are implementing that.)



The TUPAD program or Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers aims to provide emergency employment and pay beneficiaries equivalent to the minimum wage.

The agency earlier said some beneficiaries in Palawan failed to receive their full salary because some funds went to people who did not render work.

The labor department also suspended the program in three Quezon City districts, following allegations that some officials pocketed most of the salary of beneficiaries.