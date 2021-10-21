Home  >  News

China playing intimidation game with recent action in West PH Sea— expert

Posted at Oct 21 2021 02:00 PM

China is playing the game of intimidation as it continues provocative actions in the West Philippine Sea despite an arbitral tribunal ruling nullifying its expansive claims in the larger South China Sea, De La Salle University international studies professor Renato De Castro said Thursday. 

