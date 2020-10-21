Home  >  News

New House minority leader vows to be 'fiscalizer' despite voting for Velasco

Posted at Oct 21 2020 11:34 PM

New House of Representatives Minority leader Joseph Paduano vowed to be an "effective fiscalizer" despite supporting the speakership bid of Congressman Lord Allan Velasco. 

He also wants the minority bloc to assume the chairmanship of the public accounts panel, a plan that could potentially oust another ally of former Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 21, 2020
