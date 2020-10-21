Home  >  News

ANC

DOH says more funds for vaccines needed for 'herd immunity'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 21 2020 11:38 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

The Department of Health the budget that House lawmakers have committed to allocate for COVID-19 vaccines is not enough to achieve herd immunity in the country. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 21, 2020
 
Read More:  The World Tonight   ANC   Department of Health   DOH   House of Representatives   2021 budget vaccines   vaccines herd immunity   COVID-19 vaccine   coronavirus vaccine  