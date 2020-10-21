ALAMIN: Mga aktibidad ng NHCP sa ika-500 anibersaryo ng 'Victory at Mactan'
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 21 2020 06:08 PM
National Historical Commission of the Philippines, NHCP, National Quincentennial Committee, Victory of Mactan, 500th anniversary victory at Mactan,
- /sports/10/21/20/mma-folayang-still-willing-to-join-national-team-in-esports
- /entertainment/10/21/20/watch-lj-reyes-son-aki-leaves-touching-message-after-borrowing-moms-phone
- /sports/10/21/20/pba-nlex-tops-northport-amid-suspected-covid-19-case-in-bubble
- /sports/10/21/20/almost-80-of-tokyo-games-volunteers-concerned-about-covid-19-survey
- /news/10/21/20/pepito-intensifies-into-severe-tropical-storm-on-way-out-of-ph-all-storm-signals-lifted