ALAMIN: Mga aktibidad ng NHCP sa ika-500 anibersaryo ng 'Victory at Mactan'

MAYNILA — Ipagdiriwang ng Pilipinas sa 2021 ang ika-500 anibersaryo ng "Victory at Mactan" o ang parte ng bansa sa kauna-unahang circumnavigation sa mundo na pinangunahan ni Ferdinand Magellan.

Ayon kay Ian Alfonso ng National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) ngayong Miyerkoles, pinagdiriwang dito ang pagtatagpo ng mga kultura, ang pagsisimula ng relasyon ng Pilipinas sa Espanya, at ang pagsibol ng Kristiyanismo sa bansa.

May mga monumento at historical markers din na ipatatayo ang NHCP sa iba't ibang lugar ng bansa bilang pag-alala sa ekspedisyon at sa mga ninuno ng bansa.

Alamin dito ang mga plano at aktibidad ng National Quincentennial Committee para sa paparating na anibersaryo.

Teleradyo, October 21, 2020