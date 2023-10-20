Home > News 'Maharlika Nation': 1 pang grupo na may 'sariling pamahalaan' sa Socorro, sinisilip ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 20 2023 08:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Inakyat ng mga pulis, National Bureau of Investigation agents at tauhan ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources ang isa pang grupo sa Socorro, Surigao del Norte para inspeksiyunin. May sarili umanong korte, bangko, pera at pamahalaan ang grupo na tinatawag nilang Maharlika Nation. Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 20 Oktubre 2023. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol Read More: Socorro Bayanihan Services Incorporated Maharlika Nation Department of Environment and Natural Resources SBSI Socorro