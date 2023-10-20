Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

'Maharlika Nation': 1 pang grupo na may 'sariling pamahalaan' sa Socorro, sinisilip

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 20 2023 08:32 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Inakyat ng mga pulis, National Bureau of Investigation agents at tauhan ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources ang isa pang grupo sa Socorro, Surigao del Norte para inspeksiyunin. May sarili umanong korte, bangko, pera at pamahalaan ang grupo na tinatawag nilang Maharlika Nation. Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 20 Oktubre 2023. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Socorro Bayanihan Services Incorporated   Maharlika Nation   Department of Environment and Natural Resources   SBSI   Socorro  