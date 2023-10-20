Watch more on iWantTFC

Inakyat ng mga pulis, National Bureau of Investigation agents at tauhan ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources ang isa pang grupo sa Socorro, Surigao del Norte para inspeksiyunin. May sarili umanong korte, bangko, pera at pamahalaan ang grupo na tinatawag nilang Maharlika Nation. Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 20 Oktubre 2023.