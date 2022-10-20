Home  >  News

Umano'y snatcher tiklo matapos makipaghabulan sa Commonwealth Ave.

Posted at Oct 20 2022 08:15 AM

MAYNILA—Isang snatcher ang nahuli ng mga awtoridad matapos makipaghabulan sa Commonwealth Ave., Quezon City.

Sa North Fairview sa bahagi ng Tullahan Bridge sa Commonwealth, inaresto ang snatcher ng cellphone matapos siyang habulin at maabutan ng mga rumorondang pulis.

Sa salaysay ng 25 anyos ng babaeng biktima nito sa mga pulis, nakasakay siya ng jeep at nang kinuha niya ang panyo sa kaniyang bag, laking gulat umano niya nang biglang may humablot sa kanyang cellphone.

Dali-daling bumaba ng jeep ang biktima at hinabol ang suspek. Nagsisigaw ito at nakuha ang attensyon ng mga rumorondang kawani pulis.

Nang maibigay ng biktima ang diskripsyon ng suspek kagaya ng kulay ng damit nito, hinabol hanggang sa maabutan at maaresto ang suspek

Nakuha mula sa suspek ang cellphone ng biktima na nagkakahalaga ng P14,000.

Depensa ng suspek, hindi siya ang salarin kundi siya pa nga umano ang humabol sa tunay na salarin.

Sa background check ng PNP sa suspek, lumalabas na may kasong rape at nakulong na ito noong 2011.

Kasong robbery snatching ang isasampang kaso sa kanya sa pagkakataong ito.—Ulat ni Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News

