Jailed person allegedly ordered Percy Lapid gunman

MANILA — The person who allegedly ordered the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid is in jail in Metro Manila, a police official said Wednesday.

"'Yung nag-utos po sa gunman na nag-surrender, tama po iyon," said Police Lt. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia, officer in charge of the Philippine National Police Office of the Deputy Chief for Administration, as he confirmed the development.

But Sermonia said police did not consider the person the mastermind yet, because somebody else could have thought out the killing.

"Not necessarily po. Puwedeng may nag-utos din... Hindi po natin puwedeng sabihin na siya na rin 'yung mastermind. Baka mayroon pang iba," Sermonia told ABS-CBN News' "SRO" program, adding he could not go into detail because the investigation could be jeopardized.

In an interview on ANC, Roy Mabasa, the brother of Percival, narrated his conversation with alleged gunman Joel Escorial, saying he was told that Escorial was hired for the job by a middleman in "Bilibid."

Escorial earlier named 3 accomplices, including a certain Orly and two men who are siblings.

If the person's involvement in the crime is proven, Sermonia said the police will treat it as another case.

"We do our best para as soon as possible ma-solve itong kaso na ito," he said.

Percival was gunned down on October 3 in Las Piñas City.

A police spokesperson has said the killing could be work-related.

He was laid to rest on October 9.