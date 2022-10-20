Home  >  News

Government urged to secure, administer bi-valent COVID-19 jabs

Posted at Oct 20 2022 10:50 PM

The Philippine government has been urged by a health expert to already secure and administer bi-valent vaccines to combat new COVID-19 variants. Raphael Bosano reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, Oct. 20, 2022
